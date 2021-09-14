Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after buying an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,606,000 after buying an additional 1,285,873 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

