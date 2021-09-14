Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Energy Recovery worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

