Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,987,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

VOYA opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

