Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,295,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Asensus Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $993,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

ASXC stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

ASXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.