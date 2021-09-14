Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

