Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,183,168 shares of company stock worth $263,193,337 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.