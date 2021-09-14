Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,472 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

