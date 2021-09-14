Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

