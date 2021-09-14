Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

