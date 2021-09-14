Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after buying an additional 420,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $51,732,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

