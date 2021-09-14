Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

