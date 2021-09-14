Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,273 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

