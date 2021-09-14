Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,959 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cerner by 48.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after purchasing an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.