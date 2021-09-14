Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

