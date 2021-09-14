Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,664,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

