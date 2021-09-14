Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nutanix worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

