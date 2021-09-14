Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0005 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $7,578.13 and $156.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00170728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.33 or 1.00270362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.09 or 0.07097958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00934036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

