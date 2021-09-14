RAI Finance Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00078760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00169793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,228.43 or 1.00065410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.32 or 0.07176897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.62 or 0.00876358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

