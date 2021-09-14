Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Reaches Market Cap of $54.82 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $54.82 million and $3.30 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00123982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00172329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.73 or 1.00187019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.25 or 0.07172084 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00913814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,204,914 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

