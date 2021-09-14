Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.48

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

