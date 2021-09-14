Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

RAIN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,198. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 269,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

