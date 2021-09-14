Rally Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $198.10 million and $10.99 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rally has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00079297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00122286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00171570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.49 or 0.99956407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.11 or 0.07206551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.46 or 0.00897757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,668,998 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

