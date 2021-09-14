Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Trading Down 3%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $63.12. 65 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.