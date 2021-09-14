Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

RANI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

