Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 6.7%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 7,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 464,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

RANI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

