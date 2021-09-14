RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Group Ii Lp Column Sells 14,317 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $504,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $764,960.22.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12.

RAPT stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 754,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,442. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 287,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

