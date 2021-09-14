RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Sells $764,960.22 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $764,960.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $504,960.59.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 754,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $169,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

