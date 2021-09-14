Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $18,768.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00120299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00170310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,093.88 or 0.99386128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.26 or 0.07174129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00910004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

