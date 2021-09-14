Raven Protocol Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $5,638.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.25 or 0.99998054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.06 or 0.07208883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00872714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

