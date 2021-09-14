Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $14,571.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,061.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.87 or 0.07268887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00388979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.97 or 0.01364099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00121251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.00571131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00519328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00341081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006532 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

