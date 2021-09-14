Raymond James Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$6.00 Price Target

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,558. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

