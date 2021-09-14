Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Shares of ZBH opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,459,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 637,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,502,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

