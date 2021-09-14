Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for New Gold (TSE:NGD)

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.40.

Shares of New Gold stock remained flat at $C$1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 745,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

