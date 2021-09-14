Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post sales of $16.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.52 billion and the lowest is $16.45 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

