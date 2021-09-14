Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,863 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $86,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

