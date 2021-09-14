Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

