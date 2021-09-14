RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

