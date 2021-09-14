RCM Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,769% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a PE ratio of 372.19 and a beta of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

