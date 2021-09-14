Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Update

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 851.1% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,926. Real Goods Solar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

