Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 3,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLLMF shares. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

