Realio Network (RIO) Market Cap Reaches $8.18 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 11% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $106,814.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00170728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.33 or 1.00270362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.09 or 0.07097958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00934036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

