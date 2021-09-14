ReapChain (REAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $313,579.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $313,579.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00145480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00814998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043282 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

