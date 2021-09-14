Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Salzgitter (SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/7/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/26/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/16/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/13/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/9/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ETR:SZG traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching €32.00 ($37.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.71. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

