Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 95.3% in August

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RCHG remained flat at $$9.85 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 63,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,134. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Recharge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,294,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $293,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

