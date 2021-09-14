Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Trading Up 0.5%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 94,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 319,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

