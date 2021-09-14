Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRR. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

RRR traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 904,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

