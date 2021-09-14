Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in August

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RWBYF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 77,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,311. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

