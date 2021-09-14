RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 357.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 180,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

