Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Down 0.8%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

