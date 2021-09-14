Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 13747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.